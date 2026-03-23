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Self-storageAlternativesInvestmentLogisticsLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

CapitaLand to buy Access Self Storage

23 Mar 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Singaporean firm looks to expand its UK logistics footprint

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