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CorporateNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentRegeneration

Capital & Centric exits private joint ventures to focus on regeneration

20 Jul 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Developer and investor exits its partnership with Kamani Property Group

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