Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkHotels & LeisureInvestmentNordicsResidentialSweden

CapMan adds to asset management team

12 Jun 2025 | 13:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Aleksi Konsti takes lead of Finnish asset management

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

CapMan adds managing director to fund investor relations team

2 Jun 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

CapMan bolsters Nordic asset management teams

17 Jun 2024
Read
High Rise, City, Urban

CapMan hires former Newsec veteran

15 Feb 2024
Read

CapMan brings in investment director duo

13 Jun 2023
Read