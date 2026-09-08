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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordics

CapMan and AP Pension acquire Copenhagen hotel from Niam

8 Sep 2026 | 12:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Hotel Crowne Plaza Copenhagen spans 29,000 sq m

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