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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

CapMan and AP Pension buy Copenhagen hotel

8 Oct 2026 | 11:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Jeudan sells 7,400 sq m Hotel Scandic Webers

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