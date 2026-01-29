NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingGermany

CapMan-backed Caerus hires operating chief

29 Jan 2026 | 06:42 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Markus Kreuter will succeed Bernhard Berg

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Avison Young hires head of debt advisory

27 Jan 2026
Read

Cushman grows EMEA debt advisory team with seasoned broker and banker hires

15 Jan 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Octopus promotes trio to real assets and investment roles

13 Jan 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

BF.direkt adds trio to management board

9 Jan 2026
Read