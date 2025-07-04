Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

CapMan buys €62m Stockholm rental project

4 Jul 2025 | 16:03 | London | by Angelo Castillo

JM sells 205-unit property at Jakobsberg 2:2890

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CapMan adds to asset management team

12 Jun 2025
Read
Person, Human, Finger

CapMan fund invests in Finnish senior care operators

15 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

CapMan agrees to buy Copenhagen resi project

4 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

JM sells €60m Swedish resi development to Resinova

24 Mar 2023
Read