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FundraisingContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsResidentialSweden

CapMan holds first close for latest value-add fund

18 Jun 2026 | 10:16 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Vehicle is seeded with a Copenhagen residential project

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