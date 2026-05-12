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OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

CapMan offloads Stockholm office to Trifam

12 May 2026 | 13:10 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Sale is on behalf of the CapMan Nordic Real Estate III fund

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