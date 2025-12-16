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InvestmentContinental EuropeNetherlandsOfficeRetail

Capreon doubles down in Netherlands with €100m+ purchase

16 Dec 2025 | 07:59 | London | by James Buckley

Investment manager racking up prime assets in Europe

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