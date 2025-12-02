Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeDevelopmentESGGermanyInvestmentSustainability

Captiva buys €65m East German grocery retail portfolio

2 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

It consists of five Rewe stores in East Germany

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Redevco buys Baden-Württemberg retail park  

12 Nov 2025
Read

Slate acquires €100m German grocery portfolio 

2 Oct 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

LaSalle IM sells Darmstadt mall for around €80m

13 Aug 2025
Read

Rewe to invest €5bn+ in real estate by 2028

10 Apr 2025
Read