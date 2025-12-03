Green Street News - Homepage
Care Property Invest acquires €143m Belgian healthcare portfolio

3 Dec 2025 | 07:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises nine projects with 830 beds and 191 assisted living apartments

