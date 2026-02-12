NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeGermanyHealthcare

Carestone names new CEO

12 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Interim CFO Daniel Ahrendt takes top job at care home developer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Adler names new CEO 

28 Nov 2024
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: ActivumSG on going back to its roots in German distress

17 Jul 2024
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: ActivumSG on German NPLs, Spanish hospitality and the next stage of growth

23 May 2024
Read
Clothing, Apparel, Suit

Carestone offloads €168m German senior living portfolio

28 Apr 2022
Read