NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentSpain

Carlyle and Q-Living form €300m Spanish housing joint venture

27 Feb 2026 | 13:11 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Partnership aims to increase supply of affordable rental homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Hotel

Atrato and GIC form €300m European supermarkets joint venture

9 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Piano Casa: Italy's once-in-a-generation bet on housing

8 Sep 2026
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Q+A: Node's Khera – “We’re not just trying to disrupt; we’re trying to institutionalise”

4 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: ADD Capital and Mubadala on cracking Italy’s living market – and why real estate alone is no longer enough

3 Sep 2026
Read