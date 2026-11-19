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19 Nov 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Group plans acquisitions and transformation projects over next five years
New deals boost mayoral housing powers
Arch to launch $300m+ fund to take activist stakes in Canadian REITs
Rental growth to offset valuation dips amid delayed European recovery
Residential-led rebuild of Moorfields Eye Hospital revealed
JLL director lands senior role at Daniel Watney
Surprise buyer picks up £50m+ office from Spelthorne council
Pretium expands outside US with acquisition of London-based investment manager
Squeezed London office supply boosts earnings and NAV for GPE
Grainger hails “excellent” full year as earnings and rents rise
Orchard Street buys £45m Tamworth retail park
GIC managing director departs
Colliers accused of “staggering” overvaluation of two residential schemes
British Land and GIC agree sale of 50% stake in £700m Broadgate development
Real estate advisory giants place their data centre bets
The real estate sectors most – and least – at risk from AI
£2bn City tower refi up and running
Royal London teams up with JLL to overhaul operating model
Bidders vie for £175m Scottish mall
Universal Music launches search for 180,000 sq ft London HQ
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”