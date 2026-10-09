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RetailContinental EuropeFranceInvestmentLeasingSpain

Carrefour confirms €290m French and Spanish retail portfolio sale

9 Oct 2026 | 07:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

GIC and Atrato close sale-and-leaseback deal for 35 stores

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