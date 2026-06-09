NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateUK & Ireland

Carter Jonas announces four new appointments

9 Jun 2026 | 15:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Move aligns with the firm's five-year strategy

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Cluttons appoints new chair

9 Jun 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Christie & Co hires director from KPMG

8 Jun 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

British Land confirms new chief executive appointment

2 Jun 2026
Read

Bidwells hires head of London planning

2 Jun 2026
Read