Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Cashback as Hines sells first-class £90m Partridge portfolio

7 Jul 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Rebadged Owl properties find sanctuary with private equity buyer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Furniture, Table, Reception

Giant £475m logistics portfolio warmed up for sale

26 Jun 2025
Read

Hines and Oaktree fire up £175m logistics sale

12 Jun 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Greykite launches big-box platform and makes £340m triple purchase

19 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Approval for Chancerygate and Hines' £39m Oldham logistics development

28 Apr 2025
Read