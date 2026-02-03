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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Castellana buys €101m La Rioja mall from Barings

3 Feb 2026 | 06:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Berceo Shopping Centre spans 49,416 sq m

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