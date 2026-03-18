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RetailContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentSpain

Castellana buys stake in Barcelona mall for €89m

18 Mar 2026 | 07:27 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm takes 50% equity in Splau shopping centre through joint venture with URW

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