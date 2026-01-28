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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Castellana sells €279m Spanish retail portfolio

28 Jan 2026 | 14:33 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises nine assets totalling 175,000 sq m

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