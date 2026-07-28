NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeItalyLeasing

Castello lets 89,000 sq m Veneto warehouse

28 Jul 2026 | 12:37 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Colliers advised Castello and tenant Jysk

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Argan and WDP agree €13bn+ logistics merger

24 Jul 2026
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sea

Azora to invest €1.5bn in Italy

16 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Q+A: Proxity boss on building Blackstone’s next logistics mega platform

15 Jul 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Transportation

CBRE IM closes €370m Italian logistics portfolio acquisition

24 Jun 2026
Read