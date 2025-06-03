Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItaly

Castello makes €90m move into Lake Como ultra-luxury asset

3 Jun 2025 | 15:13 | London | by Edith Fishta

Investment made through newly launched hospitality platform

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Human, Game

Castello launches €500m Italian hospitality platform

18 Feb 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Scenery

Italian tycoon adds to luxury portfolio with €100m Lake Como hotel

24 Jul 2024
Read

Italian asset manager Anima takes 80% interest in Castello for €60m  

27 Feb 2023
Read
Outdoors, Nature, Water

Marriott partners with Bain and Omnam Group for Lake Como hotel

21 Sep 2022
Read