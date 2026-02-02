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FinancingContinental EuropeDevelopmentHotels & LeisureItaly

Castello secures €50m for Cortina d'Ampezzo hotel project

2 Feb 2026 | 14:04 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Alpha Bank provides financing

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