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RegenerationHotels & LeisureNorthern IrelandOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Castlebrooke overhauls plans for £500m Belfast project

1 Jun 2026 | 10:59 | London | by May Agaran

Pre-application notice filed for residential-led scheme of 1,000 homes

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