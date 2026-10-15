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LondonUK & IrelandData centresInvestment

Castleforge and Galaxy seek investor for Redhill data centre expansion

15 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Partners look to capitalise on secured power capacity and surging demand in London

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