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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Castleforge JV gets consent for Surrey data centre

6 May 2026 | 14:55 | London | by May Agaran

Partnership with Galaxy Data Centers to build 15MW facility at Redhill

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