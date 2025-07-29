Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeBeneluxContinental EuropeFinanceGermanyInvestmentNetherlandsNorthern IrelandScotlandUK & IrelandWales

Castleforge secures Clockwise refinancing

29 Jul 2025 | 08:19 | London | by May Agaran

Funding package to repay six individual lenders

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Unite books £144m earnings growth in six months

29 Jul 2025
Read

Goldman-backed Riverstone secures £186m refinancing of Kensington residence

23 Jul 2025
Read
Terminal, Airport, Flag

Tristan provides €110m refinancing for US-owned self-storage platform

21 Jul 2025
Read
Neighborhood, Person, Suburb

Buckland secures £54m Lloyds development financing

21 Jul 2025
Read