NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordics

Catella agrees asset swap with Ikano’s Danish arm

20 Aug 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Deal involves 445 rental homes and a development site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

CapMan sells Aarhus resi asset to Danish pension fund

19 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: DFI on deploying €200m into Danish single-family housing

10 Aug 2026
Read

Alma and Three Lakes buy two Danish resi assets

3 Jun 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

€60m Copenhagen residential site hits the market

15 Apr 2026
Read