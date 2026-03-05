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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkDevelopmentNordics

Catella and Pictet form Copenhagen resi joint venture

5 Mar 2026 | 13:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

More than 200 apartments will be developed

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