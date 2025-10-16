Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

InvestmentFundraisingUK & Ireland

Catella Apam eyes hybrid strategy to capitalise on stock-picker’s market  

16 Oct 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Manager argues bottom-up approach will pay dividends

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Is the stage set for a fringe market rebound?

16 Oct 2025
Read
Publication, Adult, Male

Portfolios: why breaking up might be for the best

16 Oct 2025
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

UK listed propcos battle to cut costs

4 Aug 2025
Read
Tap, Animal, Bird

Why generalists are poised to capitalise on thinning liquidity in UK real estate

14 Jul 2025
Read