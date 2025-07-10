Catella buys €50m+ German resi assets

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment
10 Jul 2025 | 07:09 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Acquisition of 154 apartments is for the Catella European Residential fund
Changes at the top for DekaBank in the UK
Supercar brand lands on London’s luxury lane
Logicor bags 145,000 sq ft Northamptonshire shed letting
Bradda gains consent for Guildford office revamp
Asset managers enjoy moment in the sun
Stark divide in UK’s high street health revealed
Panattoni moves into data centre development with senior hires
King’s Cross Group bolsters board and takes on asset management responsibilities
Head of healthcare leaves Cushman
Lloyd’s Register finds buyer for £90m City headquarters
CBRE investment banking head departs
Shah on property: can the big agencies ever truly compete with Eastdil?
Starwood reshuffles top European leadership
Housing association launches sale of £1bn private rental arm
US student giant hires European managing director
Logistics developer buys site for £130m London scheme
Investment duo launch partner hunt for €500m of shopping centres
Residential development distress ramps up
Buyers circle €400m+ distressed Dublin site
Australian investor acquires Newcastle’s tallest tower