NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeFranceCorporate

Catella enters French resi development partnership

12 Jan 2026 | 07:29 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Alliance with Valurbain already benefits several projects

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Formal Wear, Clothing, Suit

Q+A: Nuveen's Jasper Gilbey on transacting €1bn this year

30 Oct 2026
Read

“Where is Genesta?”: How eQ went after the Swedish firm’s €1bn portfolio

29 Oct 2026
Read
Person, Worker, Standing

Relentless maps out plans for two Manchester towers

29 Oct 2026
Read

Xior Student Housing names finance chief successor

29 Oct 2026
Read