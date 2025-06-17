Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFranceRetail

Catella hires former Avison Young exec to lead French retail

17 Jun 2025 | 07:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Alexandre Boucly has more than two decades of sector experience

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Catella develops Berlin residential-led complex 

5 Jun 2025
Read
Laurent de Franssu, Catella Property

Catella bolsters capital markets division

9 Dec 2024
Read
Urban, Person, Club

New French firm in talks to buy €55m+ Paris assets

21 Nov 2024
Read

Catella appoints retail capital markets head in Spain

15 Oct 2024
Read