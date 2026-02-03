NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFranceLogistics

Catella hires French logistics head

3 Feb 2026 | 11:56 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Antonio Di Scipio previously worked at Chancerygate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Formal Wear, Clothing, Suit

Colliers hires EMEA industrial and logistics director

29 Jan 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

AEW names first Europe industrial and logistics head

21 Jan 2026
Read
Terminal, Airport, Sign

Panattoni parts ways with capital markets exec

16 Jan 2026
Read

Catella names new capital markets directors for France

20 Nov 2025
Read