Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsResidentialSweden

Catella hires resi head for Swedish corporate finance arm

18 Nov 2025 | 13:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Katarina Sonnevi joins from Cushman & Wakefield

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Q+A: Catella's Lykke and Fink – "The time for investing in value-add office is now"

4 Nov 2025
Read

Catella hires investment management head

22 Oct 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Mobimo's property management head to step down

13 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Prepping for Expo 2025: core capital, debt and office renaissance

2 Oct 2025
Read