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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsDevelopmentInvestment

Catella IM buys Dutch resi project

29 Dec 2025 | 12:06 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Bakkers Hommen sells Sea Tower near the Hague

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