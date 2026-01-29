NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsSweden

Catella names new finance chief as Fischier steps down

29 Jan 2026 | 07:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Gustav Jansson takes over from Michel Fischier

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

SBB names chief executive

10 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Newmark CEO Barry Gosin to step down

7 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Whitbread hires former Royal Mail exec as estates director

4 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

GreenPoint-backed Lysara hires finance chief

4 Aug 2026
Read