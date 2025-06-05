Green Street News - Homepage
Catella promotes managing director to lead Polish arm

5 Jun 2025 | 10:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Bartosz Bzoma succeeds Jacek Wachowicz as chief executive of Catella Poland

