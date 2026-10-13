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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Catella sells €50m Munich resi asset to local savings bank

13 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Building comprises 91 rental flats

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