Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentRetail

Catella takes over Adler’s Düsseldorf resi scheme  

8 Sep 2025 | 07:36 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project to provide 1,400 apartments  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Skanska invests in Kraków and Prague resi schemes 

29 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Metropolis

Frankfurt developer takes stake in Opernplatz scheme

28 Aug 2025
Read

German value-add fund closes in on €43m Düsseldorf office

4 Aug 2025
Read

Eldridge provides £128m backing for Birmingham resi scheme

21 Jul 2025
Read