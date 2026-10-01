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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentNordics

Catena buys €190m Finnish logistics portfolio

1 Oct 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets have a combined lettable area of around 142,300 sq m

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