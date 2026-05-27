NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsOffice

Catena buys €66m Helsinki warehouse

27 May 2026 | 06:53 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Asset serves as DHL's principal logistics hub in Finland

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Episurf buys €61m Swedish industrial assets

22 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Catena buys €53m Helsinki shed

21 May 2026
Read

Verdion buys Stockholm plot for €58m logistics hub

12 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Logo

Catena issues €300m of green bonds

29 Apr 2026
Read