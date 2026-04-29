NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeESGLogisticsNordicsSweden

Catena issues €300m of green bonds

29 Apr 2026 | 07:18 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Proceeds will be used to repay debt

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Banner, Text, Symbol

CA Immo places €300m green bond

25 Jun 2026
Read
Furniture, Table, Indoors

CBRE IM issues €500m green bond

4 Jun 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Vasakronan issues €121m green bonds

1 Jun 2026
Read
Waterfront, Water, Harbor

Lumo Homes issues €300m bond to refinance debt

21 May 2026
Read