Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

CBRE adds senior director to residential capital markets team

22 Jul 2025 | 11:24 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Paul Hawkey joins the firm from Knight Frank

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

DWS names chief investment officer  

22 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, House

JLL appoints senior vice president for national pubs platform

22 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Hub hires head of asset management

17 Jul 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers appoints first UK chief transformation and growth officer

17 Jul 2025
Read