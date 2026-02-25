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PeopleCorporateDevelopmentLeasingLogisticsLondonUK & Ireland

CBRE adds trio to UK industrial and logistics team

25 Feb 2026 | 11:19 | London | by May Agaran

Chris Proctor, Chris Knight and Tom Erxleben join from Cushman and Avison Young

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