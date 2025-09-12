Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

CBRE adds two JLL agents to Stuttgart team

12 Sep 2025 | 11:36 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Sebastian Treier and Immo Schröder join office leasing division

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

CBRE hires industrial and logistics director for Stuttgart region

15 Apr 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Colliers names Stuttgart head of capital markets

8 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

LBBW names managing director for project development arm

29 Jul 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

JLL Germany names new logistics investment lead

16 Jun 2025
Read