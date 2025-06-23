Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeESGGlobalOfficeSustainability

CBRE and Deutsche Bank extend global facilities management deal

23 Jun 2025 | 15:14 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Real estate adviser will support the bank's real estate portfolio in more than 50 countries

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

CBRE buys Burgess Rawson to expand private investor reach

10 Jun 2025
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

CBRE names ex-Citycon chief as managing director for Finland 

5 Jun 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

CBRE poaches Savills' head of research for Sweden

27 May 2025
Read

ABP and CBRE IM team up for €1bn Dutch housing developments

19 May 2025
Read