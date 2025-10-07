Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateDevelopmentPeopleUK & IrelandWest Midlands

CBRE appoints Carl Potter to lead regional development team

7 Oct 2025 | 12:13 | London | by May Agaran

Industry stalwart moves from Avison Young after 39 years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Coat, Adult

Former GVA CEO joins Midlands developer in relaunch

1 Sep 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Avison Young names head of capital markets

11 Aug 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Avison Young appoints regional MD for Bristol and South West

17 Jul 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers hires capital markets director in Birmingham team

11 Jun 2025
Read