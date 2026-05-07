NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateLogisticsNetherlandsUK & Ireland

CBRE appoints Europe supply chain head

7 May 2026 | 12:29 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Kimberley Cordery will be part of industrial & logistics occupier division

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blonde, Hair, Person

JLL Germany appoints new head of asset management

7 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Q+A: Orla on its 1,500-bed Iberian expansion

7 Aug 2026
Read
Daniel Younis

Five questions for Schroders Capital’s head of European RE debt

6 Aug 2026
Read
Road, Outdoors, Architecture

Redevco plans €500m+ European retail park spree with latest evergreen fund

5 Aug 2026
Read